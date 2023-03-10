Police investigation shuts down Dixwell Ave. in Hamden

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a section of Dixwell Ave. in Hamden Thursday night.

Around 8 P.M., Hamden Police Department warned the public to avoid the area for the “foreseeable future” due to a police investigation.

Fresh skid marks in the road could be seen when Eyewitness News crews arrived at the scene.

Police have not confirmed specific details regarding the incident, but it appears whatever happened caused a driver to slam on their breaks.

One resident said, “I was just there. Insanity. I have never seen so many cop cars strategically lined up at intersections in my life”.

Eyewitness News checked in with officials to see if an update was available this morning, but Hamden police say they aren’t ready to confirm exactly what happened at the incident.

Dixwell Ave. was closed last night between Putnam Ave. and Church St., but the roadway has since re-opened.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

