Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police investigation shuts down Dixwell Ave. in Hamden

Hamden Police Department
Hamden Police Department
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:35 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A police investigation closed a section of Dixwell Ave. in Hamden Thursday night.

Around 8 P.M., Hamden Police Department warned the public to avoid the area for the “foreseeable future” due to a police investigation.

Fresh skid marks in the road could be seen when Eyewitness News crews arrived at the scene.

Police have not confirmed specific details regarding the incident, but it appears whatever happened caused a driver to slam on their breaks.

One resident said, “I was just there. Insanity. I have never seen so many cop cars strategically lined up at intersections in my life”.

Eyewitness News checked in with officials to see if an update was available this morning, but Hamden police say they aren’t ready to confirm exactly what happened at the incident.

Dixwell Ave. was closed last night between Putnam Ave. and Church St., but the roadway has since re-opened.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation at Albany Avenue and Woodland Street in Hartford.
Deadly shooting leads to crash on Albany Avenue in Hartford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte was born on March 6, 2023.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy little girl
This incident also led to the stabbing death of a teen.
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death
The victim died Thursday morning hours after being hit in the intersection of Meriden Road and...
Waterbury police arrest driver following deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Police investigation at Albany Avenue and Woodland Street in Hartford.
Deadly shooting leads to crash on Albany Avenue in Hartford
When crews arrived, they found an unresponsive male inside one of the vehicles, police said. He...
Deadly shooting leads to crash on Albany Avenue in Hartford
Help for condo fire victims in Naugatuck
Naugatuck community collects donations for families involved in condo fire