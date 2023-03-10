Contests
A scoop of ice cream to start the Spring season

By Kristina Russo
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - With Spring right around the corner, Main Street Creamery & Café opened for the season.

There’s no better way to relax after a day at work or to treat the kids after school than a scoop of ice cream.

Check out the fifty flavors of hard ice cream, gluten free options, and even a variety of lactose free/vegan flavors.

A popular favorite flavor Irish Cream also returned for the season!

Main Street posted their late winter and early spring hours.

They will be open weekdays from noon to 9p.m. and weekends from 11a.m. to 9 p.m.

