State lawmakers discuss proposed bear hunting measure

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Legislation that would open the door to hunting bears in Connecticut has been proposed.

The proposal came as state environmental officials reported a rise in bear sightings and encounters.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released a report this week that showed two people were attacked by bears last year while 70 homes were broken into by the animals.

Friday morning, a group of lawmakers who belong to the CT Animal Advocacy Caucus and the CT Coalition to Protect Bears held a news conference to oppose a hunting measure.

“To suggest hunting as a solution to human-bear conflicts is wrongheaded and irresponsible because it won’t work,” said Annie Hornish, CT state director for the Humane Society of the United States.

Rep. David Michel, a Democrat from Stamford, and Rep. Nicole Klarides-Ditria, a Republican who represents Beacon Falls, Derby, and Seymour, said they support the intents of House Bill 5160, which includes a conflict-reduction community grant program that provides funding to communities for bear-resistant trash cans and electric fencing around chickens and beehives. The bill would also ban anyone from intentionally or unintentionally feeding black bears, establish bear cub rehabilitation guidelines, and start a system where farms will be compensated for damage caused by bears.

“As co-chair of the CT Animal Advocacy Caucus, I can only express disappointment in the way the bill is presented,” Michel said. “According to experts, hunting in the wild will not fix the issue of habituated bears. Hunting certainly is not safe in residential areas, where most interactions take place. DEEP has unfortunately been pushing for hunting for many years, which is concerning.”

Advocates against the resolution said DEEP’s last bear population study that was made public was in 2016. They argued that since that time, the agency failed to use this data to help local town managers anticipate areas of possible bear habitat.

“DEEP publishes its estimate of the number of bears in our state using the number of bear sightings. It’s time education and science become tools in their Wildlife Division toolbox,” Michel said.

