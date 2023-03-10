Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men’s basketball takes on top-seeded Marquette in Big East Tournament

Connecticut's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dunks the ball in front of Providence's Jared Bynum (4),...
Connecticut's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dunks the ball in front of Providence's Jared Bynum (4), Alyn Breed (0) and Ed Croswell (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference Tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team survived its first Big East Tournament test.

Now, it faces perhaps its biggest challenge when it takes on top-seeded Marquette in the semi-finals at Madison Square Garden Friday at 6:30 p.m.

UConn defeated Providence College 73 to 66 on Thursday afternoon.

The Huskies built up a sizable lead that the Friars cut down to single digits in the second half.

However, UConn was able to hold them off late.

The team got huge performances from Andre Jackson (9 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists), Jordan Hawkins (19 points, 4 rebounds, 7-13 shooting), Tristen Newton (16 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists), and Adama Sanogo (10 points, 5 rebounds, 5-5 shooting).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Connecticut's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dunks the ball in front of Providence's Jared Bynum (4),...
Hawkins, No. 11 UConn hold off Providence 73-66 in Big East

Most Read

Police investigation at Albany Avenue and Woodland Street in Hartford.
Deadly shooting leads to crash on Albany Avenue in Hartford
snow forecast for Saturday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: The 1st of *2* Alerts: Accumulating snow to start the weekend!
Penelope Dustin-Ann DeMonte was born on March 6, 2023.
Fallen officer’s wife gives birth to healthy little girl
This incident also led to the stabbing death of a teen.
Couple arrested for giving alcohol to minors at party that led to teen’s death
The victim died Thursday morning hours after being hit in the intersection of Meriden Road and...
Waterbury police arrest driver following deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

Connecticut's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) dunks the ball in front of Providence's Jared Bynum (4),...
Hawkins, No. 11 UConn hold off Providence 73-66 in Big East
The UConn Huskies.
UConn men’s basketball takes on Providence in Big East Tournament
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second...
Jim Boeheim’s long career at Syracuse ends, Autry takes over
Rentschler Field renovation project
Renovations coming to Rentschler Field