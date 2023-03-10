UConn men’s basketball takes on top-seeded Marquette in Big East Tournament

NEW YORK, NY (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut men’s basketball team survived its first Big East Tournament test.

Now, it faces perhaps its biggest challenge when it takes on top-seeded Marquette in the semi-finals at Madison Square Garden Friday at 6:30 p.m.

UConn defeated Providence College 73 to 66 on Thursday afternoon.

The Huskies built up a sizable lead that the Friars cut down to single digits in the second half.

However, UConn was able to hold them off late.

The team got huge performances from Andre Jackson (9 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists), Jordan Hawkins (19 points, 4 rebounds, 7-13 shooting), Tristen Newton (16 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists), and Adama Sanogo (10 points, 5 rebounds, 5-5 shooting).

