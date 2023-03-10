Wrong-way driving awareness campaign set to launch

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is set to launch a wrong-way driving public awareness campaign.

Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto will join Gov. Ned Lamont for a news conference on Friday morning.

It’s set for 11 a.m. at a park and ride near Interstate 84 in Southington.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is behind the campaign.

The DOT said it recently installed technology at I-84 west exit 29 off-ramp location that senses when a driver enters from the wrong direction and produces a series of flashing signals to alert them.

It is one of several off-ramps in the state that recently received the technology.

The DOT said it plans to install it at dozens more locations this year.

Connecticut saw an increase in wrong-way drivers over the years. The DOT said that since 2019, 44 people have died in wrong-way crashes. In 2022 alone, 23 people were killed.

Several other federal, state, and local officials will join Eucalitto and Lamont at the news conference.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.