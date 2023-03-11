Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

43-year-old man arrested in Enfield after filming underage girl in dressing room

43-year-old Felix Ramirez was arrested on Friday for voyeurism and disorderly conduct.
43-year-old Felix Ramirez was arrested on Friday for voyeurism and disorderly conduct.(Enfield Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Enfield after filming an underage girl in a dressing room.

Police say they arrested 43-year-old Felix Ramirez on Friday stemming from an arrest warrant where he slid a camera phone under a dressing room wall.

The camera phone took video of a juvenile girl who was partially clothed.

Ramirez was charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct in connection to this incident.

He is also being held as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For A More Significant System Next Week With Multiple Impacts...
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Chatham County detectives confirmed Wednesday, 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith’s death was “the...
Man crushed by car trying to steal catalytic converter from car dealership, detectives say
Southington crash - DOT - WFSB
Serious injuries reported in crash on I-84 east in Southington
Preps for Hartford's St. Patrick's Day Parade
51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade to go on despite weather

Latest News

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun postponed due to illness
Hartford Parade
Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes
Car crashes into Adams Street building in Manchester
Car crashes into Adams Street building in Manchester
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For A More Significant System Next Week With Multiple Impacts...