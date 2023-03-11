43-year-old man arrested in Enfield after filming underage girl in dressing room
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Enfield after filming an underage girl in a dressing room.
Police say they arrested 43-year-old Felix Ramirez on Friday stemming from an arrest warrant where he slid a camera phone under a dressing room wall.
The camera phone took video of a juvenile girl who was partially clothed.
Ramirez was charged with voyeurism and disorderly conduct in connection to this incident.
He is also being held as a fugitive from justice in Massachusetts.
