Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun postponed due to illness

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen(defense.gov)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun has been postponed due to illness.

The concert was set to take place March 12 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

A spokesperson for LiveNation says they are working to reschedule the concert.

Ticketholders are asked to old onto their tickets because they will be valid at the rescheduled show.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For A More Significant System Next Week With Multiple Impacts...
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Chatham County detectives confirmed Wednesday, 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith’s death was “the...
Man crushed by car trying to steal catalytic converter from car dealership, detectives say
Southington crash - DOT - WFSB
Serious injuries reported in crash on I-84 east in Southington
Preps for Hartford's St. Patrick's Day Parade
51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade to go on despite weather

Latest News

Car crashes into Adams Street building in Manchester
Car crashes into Adams Street building in Manchester
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For A More Significant System Next Week With Multiple Impacts...
Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes
Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes
Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes
Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes