Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun postponed due to illness

Conn. (WFSB) - Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun has been postponed due to illness.

The concert was set to take place March 12 at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

A spokesperson for LiveNation says they are working to reschedule the concert.

Ticketholders are asked to old onto their tickets because they will be valid at the rescheduled show.

