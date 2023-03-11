Contests
Car crashes into Adams Street building in Manchester
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Police say a car crashed into a building on Adams Street in Manchester Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the building department was called to the scene to examine the extent of damage to the building.

There is no word on how much damage the building sustained.

No injuries were reported at this time.

This story is developing. For the latest details, refresh the page.

