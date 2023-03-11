Catholic Church burglarized in Ledyard, Hate speech painted on floor & wall

LEDYARD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a Catholic Church in Ledyard was broken into and had hate speech painted in black on the floor, as well as on a wall bearing a crucifix.

Police first responded to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Gales Ferry for a report of a burglary at 7:35 this morning.

Police discovered the suspect appeared to have thrown bricks at the front door in an attempt to break inside.

When that was unsuccessful, police say the suspect walked around the building, breaking more windows using rocks, bricks, and religious items around the outside of the building.

The suspect eventually entered through a window on the north side of the building.

Police recovered CCTV footage that showed the suspect entering through the window at around 1 a.m.

“The suspect was seen walking throughout the meeting area to get into locked rooms using a crowbar,” Ledyard Police said.

He was then seen defacing the floor and wall with hate speech in black paint.

The suspect was inside the church for nearly two and a half hours.

Police described the suspect as a man in his middle to late twenties with dark thinning hair.

He has what appears to be a distinctive beard with no mustache, according to police.

He was seen wearing jeans, dark work style boots, and a dark colored winter jacket.

He was also carrying a light colored military style backpack.

While on scene, police received a report from the nearby Seabury Anglican Church of a broken window near the main entrance.

It was determined a rock was thrown through the window and appears to be connected to this suspect.

There was no other damage and the suspect did not gain entry.

The New London Judicial District State’s Attorneys Office, the FBI Civil Rights Unit and the Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit were notified and are assisting Ledyard Police Detectives in this investigation.

