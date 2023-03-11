Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes

Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes
Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade is kicking off soon despite some rain and snow earlier this morning.

Channel 3 spoke with parade organizers ahead of Saturday’s celebrations and learned they were determined to put on the parade rain or shine.

“When you’re wearing green it doesn’t matter the weather,” said Eric Feeney, Founder and President of Friends of Feeney.

Vaughn’s Public House saw customers early, hours before the parade’s 11:15 a.m. start time.

The parade route starts at the Capitol and is expected to host roughly 60,000 people.

The 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go on Saturday, despite what happens with the weather.
Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is on despite weather

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: Snow & Rain Could Make Roads Messy This Morning! An *ALERT* For A More Significant System Next Week With Multiple Impacts...
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Chatham County detectives confirmed Wednesday, 32-year-old Matthew Eric Smith’s death was “the...
Man crushed by car trying to steal catalytic converter from car dealership, detectives say
Southington crash - DOT - WFSB
Serious injuries reported in crash on I-84 east in Southington
Preps for Hartford's St. Patrick's Day Parade
51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade to go on despite weather

Latest News

Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes
Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes
Technical Discussion
Technical Discussion: Snow & Rain Could Make Roads Messy This Morning! An *ALERT* For A More Significant System Next Week With Multiple Impacts...
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon is set for March 11 starting at 5 a.m.
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon kicks off Saturday
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon kicks off Saturday
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon kicks off Saturday