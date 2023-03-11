Hartford’s 51st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off despite weather woes

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade is kicking off soon despite some rain and snow earlier this morning.

Channel 3 spoke with parade organizers ahead of Saturday’s celebrations and learned they were determined to put on the parade rain or shine.

“When you’re wearing green it doesn’t matter the weather,” said Eric Feeney, Founder and President of Friends of Feeney.

Vaughn’s Public House saw customers early, hours before the parade’s 11:15 a.m. start time.

The parade route starts at the Capitol and is expected to host roughly 60,000 people.

The 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade will go on Saturday, despite what happens with the weather.

Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is on despite weather

