March sees greatest variety of dangerous weather of any month in US

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - March consistently sees the greatest variety of dangerous weather of any month in the U.S.

The sun is increasingly higher in the sky, hence more daylight, allowing the air to warm more efficiently.

We spring forward this weekend and will continue to gain daylight.

At the same time, there’s still a lingering snowpack and colder air in Canada and parts of the northern U.S.

The contrast between increasing warmth and lingering cold, plus an active jet stream plunging across the U.S., results is in the formation of an intensifying area of low pressure that can spawn a snowstorm, nor’easter, flooding rain, severe weather, coastal flooding and high winds.

We are going to be seeing an example of this early next week, with a powerful jet stream, temperature contrast, and precipitation of all types, including snow.

When you think of March snowstorms, Blizzard Eugene in 2017 could stand out. The storm produced the most snow in 1 day in March of 15.8″.

The storm before that was the Storm of the Century in 1993, which produced 14.8″ of snow.

