Mass. man suffers multiple stab wounds after attack from two Waterbury residents

WPD was contacted by staff at Waterbury Hospital Emergency Room regarding a male victim that...
WPD was contacted by staff at Waterbury Hospital Emergency Room regarding a male victim that had arrived with multiple stab wounds.(Waterbury Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Two Waterbury residents in their 20′s have been arrested for assaulting and stabbing a 43-year-old Massachusetts man.

Stephanie Martinez, 25, and Gustavo Martinez, 21, both of 152 Delaware Avenue, were arrested after they assaulted and stabbed the 43-year-old Turners Falls resident.

Police say they were initially contacted by staff at Waterbury Hospital Emergency Room on Friday evening after the victim had arrived with multiple stabs wounds.

After an investigation, police located the scene of the crime on Delaware Avenue and the two suspects.

“It is believed that Stephanie was involved in the assault and Gustavo used a small pocket size knife to stab the victim several times during the altercation,” Police said.

The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stephanie Martinez was charged with breach of peace in the 2nd, assault in the 3rd, conspiracy to commit assault, strangulation, and unlawful restraint.

She is being held on a $250K bond.

Gustavo Martinez was charged with breach of peace in the 2nd and assault.

He is being held on a $500K bond.

