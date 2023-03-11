Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Preparations are already underway for the high impact storm system coming to CT next week.

Vernon’s Emergency Management Director says it’s going to be all hands on deck.

The forecast shows the potential for some heavy snow from Monday through Tuesday and into Wednesday.

That is why he says crews are loading up their trucks with salt now.

Michael Purcaro, Town Administrator and Emergency Management Director for Vernon, says a slow snow season so far is good news for the city’s salt stash.

But he is still cautioning drivers to be extra careful on the roads since they haven’t had as much practice driving in the snow this season as they normally do.

“When you get a big storm and there hasn’t been a lot of other storms in the season, it makes it particularly dangerous I think and it’s important for us to remind the public to take your time,” said Purcaro.

Eversource is also keeping a close eye on the forecast.

As with any hazardous weather approaching our area, we are closely monitoring several forecasts and making preparations as necessary to respond to any potential power outages. This storm is forecasted to bring heavy snow and high winds to Connecticut and we are taking steps to ensure that our crews and equipment will be ready. Just as we prepare for severe weather year-round, we also encourage our customers to prepare ahead of time for any storm. Now is a good time to consider creating or replenishing a storm kit, and customers can find more information about storm safety and preparedness on Eversource.com.

