Preps underway for New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is getting ready to go green this weekend.

New Haven’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, the sixth oldest in the country, will step off Sunday afternoon.

Downtown is ready to go, from the Irish flags up on the light posts and the shamrocks painted out on church street, to all the bars and restaurants full stocked in anticipation of the big crowds.

Underneath The Trinity Bar and Restaurant, the kegs of Guinness are ready to go.

“We’ve got live music here, we have the tent out the side, we’ve got breakfast starting 9am, I’ve got Ireland and Scotland Rugby at 11, we have Jeff Tuohy on stage at 2:30 and we have food all day, drink all day, Guinness on tap, Guinness on tap, Guinness on tap outside in the tent,” said Shane Carty with The Trinity Bar and Restaurant.

Carty said they started thinking about New Haven’s Saint Patrick’s Day Parade back in January, adding for the past two weeks, they’ve been getting beer deliveries daily to stock up.

Avery Bikerman is a bartender at a Chacra, a Peruvian pisco bar at the site of the Old Temple Grill.

It’s one of several places downtown already decked out in green, Irish roots or not, all offering specials and all expecting quite the crowd.

“We’re anticipating a lot of people coming for the parade,” said Bikerman.

A big day for the city and the bars and restaurants that bank on it.

