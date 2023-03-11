Waterbury residents prepare for winter storm

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - With snow beginning to fall around parts of the state, city’s have salt trucks on the road and neighbors are keeping their snowplows handy.

It is not uncommon to see the expected 3 to 5 inches of snow in March, but many expected it to come much earlier in the season.

Waterbury Public Works Director David Simpson says they are still trying to do their due diligence.

“We do go out and check our hotspots where we might have normal water runoff to pretreat some of those conditions before the rain comes,” Simpson said.

He says pre-treating with this weather can be difficult.

“If you use salt and it rains first, the salt is ineffective,” Simpson explained.

Waterbury resident Emily Taveres says she takes extra precautions when it comes to bad weather.

“So I actually previously had two accidents due to the snow. So we stay home and have weather covers for our cars so it’s easier to clean up,” Emily said.

In fact, she says they changed her 1-year-olds birthday party so nobody has to take a drive in the snow.

“We planned on taking him to the aquarium tomorrow, but during that time there will be snow. So aside from that we’ll be staying home and changing plans to Sunday,” Emily added.

But for those who are out late Friday night or Saturday morning, a word of advice from public works.

“It may not freeze on every road but you will have some icy spots. So I’ll always ask drivers, take your time, slow down. It’s good for you, other motorists and allows our staff to do their job,” Simpson said.

