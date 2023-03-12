Contests
5 injured, Cooke Street closed after 3 car accident in Waterbury

5 people have been injured after a 3 car motor vehicle accident in Waterbury.
5 people have been injured after a 3 car motor vehicle accident in Waterbury.(Waterbury Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Cooke Street in Waterbury is currently closed in the area of Sterling Street after a 3 car motor vehicle accident.

The Waterbury Fire Department says five people were injured and transported to area hospitals.

One person was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

There is no other information available at this time.

