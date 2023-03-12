5 injured, Cooke Street closed after 3 car accident in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Cooke Street in Waterbury is currently closed in the area of Sterling Street after a 3 car motor vehicle accident.

The Waterbury Fire Department says five people were injured and transported to area hospitals.

One person was trapped and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

There is no other information available at this time.

