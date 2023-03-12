61 people, including 9 children, displaced after apartment complex fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - 61 people, including 9 children, have been displaced from their homes after a fire ripped through their apartment building.

The Hartford Fire Department said they responded to 86 Webster Street, an occupied 44 unit apartment complex, shortly after noon on Friday.

Firefighters on scene discovered a concealed fire in the walls of the 2nd, 3rd and 4th floors.

“Walls were opened up top to bottom, and companies opened up the roof for some vertical ventilation. Fire was knocked down and extinguished. Excellent stop to prevent further fire damage,” said the Fire Department in a written statement.

There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

The building was deemed uninhabitable by the city’s License and Inspections department, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

34 units were affected for a total of 61 people, including 52 adults and 9 children.

3 families refused assistance and 6 have yet to be processed.

One unit was vacant.

The Red Cross, the city’s Health and Human Services Department, as well as the property owner are helping to assist the displaced families.

The 6 families that have not been processed will also receive assistance once they come forward.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.