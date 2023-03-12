Contests
Bloomfield man killed in early morning shooting in Hartford

Hartford police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed on Albany Ave. early Sunday morning.
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot and killed on Albany Ave. early Sunday morning.

Police responded to 1110 Albany Ave. just before 3:15 a.m. on a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police identified the victim as 51-year-old Uriah Alexander from Bloomfield.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department.

