Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Firefighter dies after battle with illness, fire chief says

The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with...
The Brecksville Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter following a battle with an illness.(Source: Brecksville Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio firefighter died after a battle with an illness on Friday, according to officials.

The Brecksville Fire Department said it is mourning the loss of Bruce Gordon, who died at the age of 60 from an unidentified illness.

Brecksville Fire Chief Nick Zamiska said Gordon had been with the fire department for 40 years and had acted as a firefighter and a paramedic.

“He will be missed by all,” Zamiska said in a comment. “Truly the best of the best.”

Funeral details have not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary Snow Totals
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For Early This Week: Tracking A High Impact, Long-Duration Storm With Snow, Rain & Wind!
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun postponed due to illness
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon is set for March 11 starting at 5 a.m.
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon raises money for local charities
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

Latest News

A boy and a man ride bicycles through floodwaters in Watsonville, Calif., Saturday, March 11,...
As atmospheric river exits, another awaits to hit California
Two boats, one overturned, sit on Blacks Beach, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in San Diego....
8 dead after smuggling boat capsizes off San Diego coast
The U.S. Coast Guard calls the deaths of eight human trafficking victims a "tragedy."
At least 8 dead after boat capsized near San Diego
Video shows the moments a chopper rescues a man trapped by a rising river.
VIDEO: Person rescued by helicopter over Salinas River in California