Meriden woman turning into driveway killed in crash

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Meriden woman was killed in a car accident after a car struck her driver’s side door as she was turning into the driveway of a Main Street home Sunday.

Police say the accident happened around 3:30 in the morning.

According to police reports, two white Acuras were traveling west on Main Street in South Meriden when one began to turn into the driveway of a home. Police have not confirmed whether the driver lived at the home.

The other driver came up behind the first driver and struck the driver’s side door.

The first driver was extricated by the Meriden Fire Department and was transported via ambulance to the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain.

Officials say the driver later succumbed to her injuries.

Police identified the victim as 53-year-old Denisse Acosta of Meriden.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified as 31-year-old Johnathan Reyes of Meriden. Reyes was not injured and refused medical treatment, police say.

The accident is currently under investigation by Meriden’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 203-630-620.

