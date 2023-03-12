Police presence on West Street in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - State Police say they are responding to the area of of exit 19 on route 9 for a police investigation.

“Troopers from Troop H responded to the area of x19. Cromwell and Troop H are trying to determine where the incident occurred and which agency is primary,” State Police said in a written statement.

One person was transported by AMR.

They are still collecting information and could not comment on what type of investigation is taking place.

Channel 3 has a crew on scene at the Alltown Mobile on West Street where there is a police presence.

