Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

St. Patrick’s Day Parade held in New Haven

New Haven's St. Patrick's Day is set to step off soon
By Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and cities across Connecticut are hosting their St. Patrick’s Day parades this weekend.

Hartford held their parade on Saturday, while New Haven’s kicks off in a couple of hours.

New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day parade dates back to 1842, the sixth oldest parade in the country.

Local restaurants were open early this morning and preparing for the influx of customers.

“We have food all day, drink all day, Guinness on tap, Guiness on tap, Guiness on tap outside the tent,” says Shane Carty from the Trinity Bar and Restaurant.

“We’ve been cooking corned beef for the last week, cooking, slicing, reheating, all the breakfast stuff, so yeah it takes a lot of planning,” says Carty.

The annual parade begins at 1:30, but parade goers are encouraged to get there early to grab a good spot along the parade route.

The parade will begin at Chapel Street at Sherman Ave.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary Snow Totals
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For Early This Week: Tracking A High Impact, Long-Duration Storm With Snow, Rain & Wind!
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun postponed due to illness
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Preliminary Snow Totals
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For Early This Week: Tracking A High Impact, Long-Duration Storm With Snow, Rain & Wind!
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun postponed due to illness
House fire on South Street Ext. in Bristol.
Two families displaced following house fire in Bristol
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon is set for March 11 starting at 5 a.m.
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon raises money for local charities