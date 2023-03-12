St. Patrick’s Day Parade held in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Towns and cities across Connecticut are hosting their St. Patrick’s Day parades this weekend.

Hartford held their parade on Saturday, while New Haven’s kicks off in a couple of hours.

New Haven’s St. Patrick’s Day parade dates back to 1842, the sixth oldest parade in the country.

Local restaurants were open early this morning and preparing for the influx of customers.

“We have food all day, drink all day, Guinness on tap, Guiness on tap, Guiness on tap outside the tent,” says Shane Carty from the Trinity Bar and Restaurant.

“We’ve been cooking corned beef for the last week, cooking, slicing, reheating, all the breakfast stuff, so yeah it takes a lot of planning,” says Carty.

The annual parade begins at 1:30, but parade goers are encouraged to get there early to grab a good spot along the parade route.

The parade will begin at Chapel Street at Sherman Ave.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.