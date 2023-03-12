Contests
Woman robbed at gunpoint, suspect leads Waterford officer in chase

29-year-old Victor Hall has been arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A 29-year-old New London resident has been arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint.

Police say 29-year-old Victor Hall robbed the female victim at gunpoint as she was walking out of her car Friday night.

The victim told police that Hall, who was wearing a face mask, approached her and demanded her car keys and ID.

The woman complied and was not injured, but her vehicle was stolen, according to police.

A short time later, a Waterford officer located her stolen vehicle after New London dispatchers broadcast a description.

Hall led the officer into a foot pursuit but he was ultimately apprehended.

A firearm, high capacity magazine, and ammunition were recovered.

The vehicle was also recovered.

Hall was charged with robbery, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, and illegal possession of of a high capacity magazine, among other charges.

Hall was held on a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

