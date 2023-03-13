4th seeded UConn men’s basketball pitted against 13th seeded Iona

ALBANY, NY (WFSB) - There was speculation about whether or not the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team would get a third or fourth seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies ended up with a fourth seed and were slated to take on 13th seeded Iona in Albany on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

UConn fell short in the Big East Tournament semi-finals on Friday with a 2-point loss to Marquette. Marquette, the top seed in that tournament, would go on to claim the Big East title over Xavier.

The Huskies, however, move ahead to a date with New Rochelle, NY’s Iona University and legendary coach Rick Pitino in the NCAA Tournament’s west region.

Should they advance, they may have to face top-seeded and defending national champion Kansas in Sweet 16 for a trip to the Elite Eight. To get to the Final Four in Las Vegas, they may have to go through 3rd-seeded Gonzaga, which is always a tough out, or 2nd-seeded UCLA.

