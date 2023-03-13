Contests
Bill would raise CT’s legal age to marry to 18

Capitol building in Hartford. (WFSB File Photo)(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers and advocates are looking to end child marriage in Connecticut.

House Bill 6569 would increase the state’s legal age to marry to 18 years old.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said she’ll be joined by advocates, a child marriage survivor and state lawmakers for a news conference to talk about it on Monday at noon.

Nearly two dozen lawmakers have co-sponsored the bill.

