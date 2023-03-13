Emergency crews across state prepare for significant weather event

WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency crews across the state are getting ready for what’s expected to be the most significant weather event so far this season.

Our Early Warning Weather Team is forecasting between 8-16 inches of snow in Litchfield county.

Wet and heavy snow could cause some damage to trees and power lines.

Eversource crews say they have been going through vegetation management. This means they are looking for any overgrowth in trees around power lines ahead of the storm.

In addition, they brought in hundreds of additional line crews from as far as Missouri and Texas to assist with restoring power to customers.

Eversource gave tips on how a homeowner can prepare for a potential outage with a storm kit.

“That includes things like flashlights, batteries, non-perishables, water, medication and dog food. Also making sure electronics like your cell phone are fully charged,” said Jaime Ratliff, Eversource spokeswoman.

