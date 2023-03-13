Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Emergency crews across state prepare for significant weather event

Emergency crews across the state are getting ready for what’s expected to be the most significant weather event so far this season.
By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency crews across the state are getting ready for what’s expected to be the most significant weather event so far this season.

Our Early Warning Weather Team is forecasting between 8-16 inches of snow in Litchfield county.

Wet and heavy snow could cause some damage to trees and power lines.

Eversource crews say they have been going through vegetation management. This means they are looking for any overgrowth in trees around power lines ahead of the storm.

In addition, they brought in hundreds of additional line crews from as far as Missouri and Texas to assist with restoring power to customers.

Eversource gave tips on how a homeowner can prepare for a potential outage with a storm kit.

“That includes things like flashlights, batteries, non-perishables, water, medication and dog food. Also making sure electronics like your cell phone are fully charged,” said Jaime Ratliff, Eversource spokeswoman.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary Snow Totals
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For Early This Week: Tracking A High Impact, Long-Duration Storm With Heavy Snow, Rain & Wind!
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen concert at Mohegan Sun postponed due to illness
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon is set for March 11 starting at 5 a.m.
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon raises money for local charities
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Emergency crews across the state prepare for significant weather event
Emergency crews across the state prepare for significant weather event
Preliminary Snow Totals
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* For Early This Week: Tracking A High Impact, Long-Duration Storm With Heavy Snow, Rain & Wind!
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Meriden woman turning into driveway killed in crash
Hartford police investigate homicide on Albany Ave
Bloomfield man killed in early morning shooting in Hartford