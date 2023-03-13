Contests
Emergency crews prepare for winter weather

Crews across the state of Connecticut are gearing up for snow and significant wind.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews across the state of Connecticut are gearing up for snow and significant wind.

Snowfall is coming tonight and DOT plows are lined up and ready to hit the road.

They’ll be putting salt down and plowing the roads as early as tonight.

Some northern parts of the state could see up to 16″, while southern areas of the state may only see a dusting.

The concern isn’t just the snow, but also the gusty winds.

A spokesperson from Eversource says they’ve already called in backup crews.

Line crews from as far away as Missouri and Texas are working to assist the state if there are mass power outages.

“The heavy wet snow and hazardous winds that are expected could bring down trees and branches onto electric lines and equipment causing power outages so we have ramped up our resources and are ready to respond to whatever this storm may bring”, said Jamie Ratliff of Eversource.

If the power goes out, Ratliff recommends having flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable food, and medication handy.

Eversource will hold a press conference at 11 A.M. to provide the public with more information regarding the upcoming storm.

