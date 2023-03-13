Contests
Gov. Lamont to announce proposal to expand maternal healthcare

Connecticut’s governor planned a news conference on Monday morning to discuss a proposal to expand maternal healthcare.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor planned a news conference on Monday morning to discuss a proposal to expand maternal healthcare.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 10 a.m. A public hearing is scheduled to follow.

The push for expanded maternal healthcare follows the release of a new report that showed more than 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States were preventable.

Advocates said the data, collected by maternal morality review committees from 2017 to 2019, zeroed in on a few underlying causes of pregnancy-related deaths.

The causes included mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, and cardiac conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the report highlighted a need for healthcare professionals and the general public to become more educated and aware of pregnancy-related complications.

Lamont also expressed concerns with the overwhelming cost that comes with maternal healthcare, and added that preventable care needed to become more affordable.

The push for expanded maternal healthcare follows the release of a disturbing new report.

