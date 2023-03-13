Gov. Lamont to announce proposal to expand maternal healthcare

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor planned a news conference on Monday morning to discuss a proposal to expand maternal healthcare.

Gov. Ned Lamont will be at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 10 a.m. A public hearing is scheduled to follow.

The push for expanded maternal healthcare follows the release of a new report that showed more than 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States were preventable.

Advocates said the data, collected by maternal morality review committees from 2017 to 2019, zeroed in on a few underlying causes of pregnancy-related deaths.

The causes included mental health conditions, excessive bleeding, and cardiac conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the report highlighted a need for healthcare professionals and the general public to become more educated and aware of pregnancy-related complications.

Lamont also expressed concerns with the overwhelming cost that comes with maternal healthcare, and added that preventable care needed to become more affordable.

