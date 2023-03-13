New Haven man dead after shooting at party in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A 39-year-old man is dead after a confrontation at a party resulted in a shooting.

Hamden Police said they responded to 60 Connolly Parkway at around 11:14 last night for reports of a shooting.

This address is an industrial park containing several buildings and businesses, police said.

When officers arrived, they found that gunshots had been fired and a man had been shot.

39-year-old Anthony Pearson was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“During the course of the investigation, the Hamden Police Department determined that a party was held within the complex, and at one point, a male subject became engaged in a physical confrontation with others and was shot,” Police said in a written statement.

Police say firearms were located on scene and seized as evidence.

It is believed this incident was the result of a domestic dispute.

No one has been charged in the shooting death at this time.

Police say those involved remained on scene and were interviewed by Hamden Police Department Detectives.

Police are not looking for anyone in connection to this incident.

Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra commended officers and bystanders who were on scene at the time.

Acting Chief of Police Timothy Wydra would like to commend the Officers who responded and encountered a very chaotic shooting scene. Officers were able to intervene and calmly managed an active critical incident, and also rendered medical assistance and treatment to the victim. There were bystanders who should also be commended for their assistance in providing attempted life-saving measures of Mr. Pearson.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4000 or alipford@hamdenpd.com.

