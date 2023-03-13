Contests
Northeast CT getting ready for Winter Storm Brenda

By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - Tolland town leaders say they’re in an interesting position ahead of Winter Storm Brenda.

“Tolland is unique because the elevation changes so quickly,” Public Works Director Scott Lappen said.

Lappen has about 20 employees on standby ready to treat and clear the roads Tuesday morning.

There’s about 1,600 tons of salt on-hand. Town leaders expect to use about 50 by the end of the storm.

“If this snow is as wet as we’re expecting, with that being on power lines and trees you get some of these gusts that’s been known to take down quite a bit,” Lappen said.

Power outages are a big worry for leaders like Lappen.

That’s also a worry for residents like Roger West.

“We do have a generator so we’re fairly secure but we do worry about it,” West said.

West is a nearly 50 year Tolland resident.

“I’ve lived in New England all my life, I know better than that,” West said. “I know what March can do.”

He spent part of his day picking up a few things at the Tolland Big Y.

Preparation is key for residents and workers.

Lappen had public works employees fuel their trucks Monday as well as load the salt into the bed of the truck. That way, Tuesday morning, they can hit the ground running, regardless of how much ends up falling.

“We can be in the north end of town and have 2 or 3 inches of snow and the southeastern parts of the town have all rain,” Lappen said.

