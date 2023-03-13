Contests
Police seek woman who smashed windshield with rock in Naugatuck

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck are looking to identify a woman who smashed a windshield with a rock following a crash.

They said the collision happened on Old Waterbury Turnpike.

Naugatuck police on Sunday posted a surveillance image of the woman holding the rock.

Naugatuck police hoped the public could help identify a woman who smashed a windshield with a...
Naugatuck police hoped the public could help identify a woman who smashed a windshield with a rock following a collision on Old Waterbury Turnpike.(Naugatuck police)

They said the suspect left her vehicle, picked up the rock and smashed the windshield of the other vehicle.

“The suspect then attempted to strike the victim with a rock,” police said. “The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in an earlier model black Acura MDX bearing NY registration EGM9191, which does not belong to this vehicle.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5222.

