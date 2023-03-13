Thieves use ‘slight of hand’ to steal $3,000 from CVS in Waterford

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple of men used what police described as “slight of hand” techniques to steal more than $3,000 from a pharmacy in Waterford.

Waterford police said it happened at a CVS in town.

They said the suspects distracted and confused the cashier.

Another Monday, another post about people taking from others...



These subjects stole over $3,000 from the CVS store in town using sleight of hand techniques to distract and confuse the cashier.



Contact Officer Swarr at nswarr@waterfordct.org if you can identify them. pic.twitter.com/CreXx1Sf0N — Waterford Police (@WaterfordPolice) March 13, 2023

They released surveillance photos on Monday and hoped the public could help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked the contact Waterford police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.