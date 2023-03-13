Contests
Thieves use ‘slight of hand’ to steal $3,000 from CVS in Waterford

Waterford police said these suspects used 'slight of hand' to steal more than $3,000 from a CVS in town.
Waterford police said these suspects used 'slight of hand' to steal more than $3,000 from a CVS in town.(Waterford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A couple of men used what police described as “slight of hand” techniques to steal more than $3,000 from a pharmacy in Waterford.

Waterford police said it happened at a CVS in town.

They said the suspects distracted and confused the cashier.

They released surveillance photos on Monday and hoped the public could help identify the suspects.

Anyone with information was asked the contact Waterford police.

