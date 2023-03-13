Contests
UConn women’s basketball draws 2nd seed, will take on Vermont

The UConn men's and women's basketball teams learned their seeding and opponents for the NCAA Tournament.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team will take on Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies, fresh off their Big East Tournament victory, earned a 2 seed from the tournament’s selection committee.

UConn defeated Villanova 67-56 for Big East crown last week.

They’ll take on the 15th seeded Vermont Catamounts at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs on Saturday. The time has yet to be announced.

Virginia Tech earned the top seed in the Seattle 3 region, which means UConn may have to go through it to earn a trip to the Final Four.

The overall top seed went to South Carolina, which narrowly defeated UConn 81-77 back on Feb. 5.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the UConn women’s basketball team’s trek through the NCAA Tournament.

