UConn women’s basketball draws 2nd seed, will take on Vermont

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team will take on Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies, fresh off their Big East Tournament victory, earned a 2 seed from the tournament’s selection committee.

UConn defeated Villanova 67-56 for Big East crown last week.

They’ll take on the 15th seeded Vermont Catamounts at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs on Saturday. The time has yet to be announced.

The Huskies are dancing‼️ pic.twitter.com/Q0bZXVUN3i — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 13, 2023

Virginia Tech earned the top seed in the Seattle 3 region, which means UConn may have to go through it to earn a trip to the Final Four.

The overall top seed went to South Carolina, which narrowly defeated UConn 81-77 back on Feb. 5.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the UConn women’s basketball team’s trek through the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.