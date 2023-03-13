Wet, heavy snow expected in Litchfield County

(WFSB) - Litchfield County is expected to get slammed with a lot of wet, heavy snow on Tuesday.

With that, there could be several issues including broken snowblowers and plows.

There’s still time to buy a snowblower or get one fixed at a place like Goff’s Equipment Service in Litchfield.

“Unfortunately we switched the showroom over last week to lawn and garden equipment selling lawn mowers and then all of a sudden we’re going to get a big snow storm so the guys had to go to the warehouse, pull all of the snowblowers out of the warehouse,” said Tim Goff, Goff’s Equipment general manager and owner.

With winter still rearing its head, Litchfield County is the jackpot for wet, heavy snow.

“Yeah you definitely don’t want to be shoveling in this kind of snow but even in wet, heavy snow the equipment we do sell you’re going to break shear pins, you’re going to bend parts on your plows. You do have to be careful pushing this wet, heavy stuff around,” Goff said.

Plus, there’s a risk for power outages.

“With this storm that we’re getting supposedly high winds and generators are a big seller for us too if you lose power it’s good to have a generator back up and we have those here as well and are fixing them,” said Goff.

Just remember to not push it and stay safe. Having a plow come or asking for help is always a good idea.

“If you have back issues already on top of heart related issues yeah it could be a problem for someone who’s not used to the lack of snow we’ve had were used to going out and having to move this heavy wet stuff,” Goff said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.