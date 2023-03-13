Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two women face charges for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Target in South Windsor.

Police identified the suspects as 48-year-old Maria E. Duenas and Joselyn Pittman, 29, both of Simsbury.

Both were arrested on Friday around 6:40 p.m. by way of active arrest warrants.

Their charges stemmed from two larceny investigations at the store on 125 Buckland Hills Dr. in Dec. 2022. Police said the suspects were identified as the individuals who stole approximately $900 worth of merchandise on Dec. 21.

Additionally, police said Pittman was identified for another theft at Target of approximately $500 worth of merchandise on Dec. 16.

Both suspects turned themselves in and were processed and released on $1,000 non-surety bonds.

They were charged with fifth-degree larceny.

