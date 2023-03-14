Contests
Bradley Airport remains open, but some cancelations reported

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - The Nor’easter is causing issues not only on the roads, but at area airports as well.

Officials with Bradley International Airport said that the airport remains open and crews are working to remove snow from the runways.

As of 6 a.m., they said that approximately 15 percent of Tuesday flights had been canceled. They noted that additional cancelations and delays are possible as airlines work to adjust schedules because of the weather.

Travelers are urged to check with their airline to heading to the airport.

You can CLICK HERE for the latest flight information at Bradley Airport.

