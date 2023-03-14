Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Community leader pushing for Eid to become a school holiday in Waterbury

Push to add Eid to the school calendar in Waterbury
By Audrey Russo
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - When Ramadan starts next week, Muslims across the state will fast and study the Quran for a month leading up to the holiday of Eid.

At least two Connecticut school districts have voted to make Eid a holiday next year.

A local community leader is looking to add the Brass City to that list.

Ask any kid, and they’ll likely tell you one of the best parts of the holiday season is the day off from school.

“We don’t even exist,” said Farooq Syed, a 9th grader.

Well, maybe you can’t ask every kid.

“Why do they get a holiday off but we can’t?” Farooq Syed said.

Farooq is a student in the Waterbury city school district.

His father Fahd is pushing school administrators to give students the day off from class on a major Muslim holiday.

“Eid al-Fitr, F-i-t-r. It’s a celebration at the end of Ramadan,” Fahd Syed said. “I would compare it to being like Thanksgiving and Christmas put together.”

In 2015, the school board voted to recognize Eid as a holiday, meaning major tests, field trips and events would not be planned on that day.

But Fahd Syed wants more for students in a city with four mosques.

“To actually have the day off, to be welcome as anyone else of any other faith,” Fahd Syed said.

Superintendent Dr. Verna Ruffin said she has a committee that puts together the school calendar each year.

“Sometimes we publish a calendar two years in advance,” Fahd Syed said.

Eid 2023 is April 21, so it’s too late for this year.

Eyewitness News asked Ruffin if she would be open to making it a day off on future calendars.

“I can’t answer that at this time but it’s certainly something that I would consider having a conversation with members of the community on,” Ruffin said.

“It’s not going to cost a city anything. All it’s going to do is just be like a snow day,” said Fahd Syed.

Fahd said he is working with the state chapter of the on American Islamic relations and hopes to petition the school board to vote on the issue.

“We’re in 2023, we’ve got to keep fighting for equality,” Fahd Syed said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon has the timing and impacts of Winter Storm Brenda.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Meriden woman turning into driveway killed in crash
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon is set for March 11 starting at 5 a.m.
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon raises money for local charities

Latest News

The push for expanded maternal healthcare follows the release of a disturbing new report that...
Proposal seeks to allow free-standing birth centers as alternative to hospitals
Emergency crews across the state prepare for significant weather event
Crews across state prepare for Winter Storm Brenda
Town of Tolland preparing for snow
Northeast CT getting ready for Winter Storm Brenda
Shoreline residents prepare heavy rain, possible flooding
Shoreline residents prepare for heavy rain, possible flooding