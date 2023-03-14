Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Doctors warn of health risks of cleaning up after winter storms

Residents all across Connecticut are gearing up for Winter Storm Brenda.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Residents all across Connecticut are gearing up for Winter Storm Brenda.

Tuesday’s storm is set to bring wind, rain, high winds, and heavy, wet snow.

The mix of conditions could lead to power outages and a messy clean up for Connecticut.

Doctors are warning that there are risks to shoveling the wet and heavy snow, especially if you haven’t exercised.

“The main thing that we see that frightens us coming in after a snow storm is people with heart attacks because they have over exerted themselves,” says Dr. Cynthia Price from Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Price recommends taking plenty of breaks when you’re shoveling snow or clearing a path.

“If you have any chest pains, shortness of breath, you feel sweaty and those things do not resolve once you go back in the house and you get a little rest, let us evaluate you,” says Price.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Maria E. Duenas and Joselyn Pittman are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of...
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
Waterford police said these suspects used 'slight of hand' to steal more than $3,000 from a CVS...
Thieves use ‘slight of hand’ to steal $3,000 from CVS in Waterford
Naugatuck police hoped the public could help identify a woman who smashed a windshield with a...
Police seek woman who smashed windshield with rock in Naugatuck

Latest News

Stores busy ahead of Winter Storm Brenda
Wet, heavy snow expected in Litchfield County
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
Gov. Ned Lamont gave his "State of the State" address following an inauguration ceremony on...
Gov. Lamont implements travel ban for empty tractor trailers on I-84
Gov. Lamont implements travel ban for empty tractor trailers on I-84
Gov. Lamont implements travel ban for empty tractor trailers on I-84