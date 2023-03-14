Doctors warn of health risks of cleaning up after winter storms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Residents all across Connecticut are gearing up for Winter Storm Brenda.

Tuesday’s storm is set to bring wind, rain, high winds, and heavy, wet snow.

The mix of conditions could lead to power outages and a messy clean up for Connecticut.

Doctors are warning that there are risks to shoveling the wet and heavy snow, especially if you haven’t exercised.

“The main thing that we see that frightens us coming in after a snow storm is people with heart attacks because they have over exerted themselves,” says Dr. Cynthia Price from Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Price recommends taking plenty of breaks when you’re shoveling snow or clearing a path.

“If you have any chest pains, shortness of breath, you feel sweaty and those things do not resolve once you go back in the house and you get a little rest, let us evaluate you,” says Price.

