Enfield residents clean up heavy snow

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - People in Enfield woke up to find lots of heavy wet snow Tuesday.

This may have kept some home but for others, there was work to do.

Anthony Mascaro was up early when he heard snow was coming. He knew this was going to be a long day.

“We are busy. It’s been a while I am ready to go to bed,” said Mascaro, with Tweedlie Landscaping.

The storm brought heavy snow and town sidewalks needed to be plowed.

“If you live in new England you have to know we can get snow until April,” Mascaro said.

There were plenty of parking lots that needed to be cleared as well.

The snow had to be pushed into piles to make sure the shoppers who were out today had a place to park their cars.

Melissa and Jaime were doing their best to clear their driveway.

Melissa is a teacher, and there have not been many snow days this winter. This morning, they did what many were doing.

Jaime is more than ready for spring.

“I hate the snow to be honest,” said Jaime.

