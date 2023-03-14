Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Families in Simsbury take advantage of snow day

Snow day for students in Simsbury
By Ayah Galal
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Families in Simsbury have been enjoying the snow day Tuesday.

“I’m pretty good about that, I went in the snow and it’s pretty fun,” said Phoebe Stevens, of Simsbury.

Phoebe has been making the most of the snow day.

Simsbury Public Schools closed Tuesday because of Winter Storm Brenda and the second grader wanted to enjoy the wintry weather.

“I’ve been sledding and there’s so many tracks,” Stevens said.

Between sledding and making snowmen, the Stevens family has been enjoying the snow in Simsbury…

“It’s snow rain, snow rain, but right now we’ve got a mix in between. My little daughter is off of school today so we figured what the heck, we were driving around looking for a hill,” said Daniel Stevens.

Daniel said they were excited to take advantage of the wintry weather Tuesday.

“Oh I love the snow. We’ve been wanting it all winter. We love the snow. Being a local business owner though, sometimes you don’t want it. But I mean for the kids’ sake, sometimes it’s nice to go down memory lane and hang out in the snow. We love it,” said Daniel.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer has a timeline for the rest of Winter Storm Brenda.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Maria E. Duenas and Joselyn Pittman are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of...
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
Waterford police said these suspects used 'sleight of hand' to steal more than $3,000 from a...
Thieves use ‘sleight of hand’ to steal $3,000 from CVS in Waterford
Winter Storm Brenda snowfall totals as of 9:30 a.m.
A look at snowfall totals from Winter Storm Brenda so far

Latest News

Snow day for students in Simsbury
VIDEO: Snow day for students in Simsbury
Heavy snow covers trees in Litchfield County
VIDEO: Heavy snow covers trees in Litchfield County
A tree fell on top of a plow truck in Litchfield County.
Tree falls on pickup truck plow in Goshen
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon shows when the snow will taper off Tuesday night.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!