Families in Simsbury take advantage of snow day

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Families in Simsbury have been enjoying the snow day Tuesday.

“I’m pretty good about that, I went in the snow and it’s pretty fun,” said Phoebe Stevens, of Simsbury.

Phoebe has been making the most of the snow day.

Simsbury Public Schools closed Tuesday because of Winter Storm Brenda and the second grader wanted to enjoy the wintry weather.

“I’ve been sledding and there’s so many tracks,” Stevens said.

Between sledding and making snowmen, the Stevens family has been enjoying the snow in Simsbury…

“It’s snow rain, snow rain, but right now we’ve got a mix in between. My little daughter is off of school today so we figured what the heck, we were driving around looking for a hill,” said Daniel Stevens.

Daniel said they were excited to take advantage of the wintry weather Tuesday.

“Oh I love the snow. We’ve been wanting it all winter. We love the snow. Being a local business owner though, sometimes you don’t want it. But I mean for the kids’ sake, sometimes it’s nice to go down memory lane and hang out in the snow. We love it,” said Daniel.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.