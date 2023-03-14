Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello dies

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello has died. She was 100.

Uccello was a pioneer. She was the first woman to be elected mayor of Hartford in 1967.

She was also the first woman to be elected mayor of a capitol city in the U.S.

Uccello worked in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.

Several lawmakers reacted to the news of her passing.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in part: “Ann Uccello broke glass ceilings, but beyond that— she led Hartford through an enormously challenging & consequential time with courage, clarity, and compassion.”

Governor Ned Lamont stated: “Ann Uccello was a trailblazer who was born and raised in Hartford and dedicated her career in public service to the city she loved. She fought to expand housing, ensure that children have access to essential services, and encouraged job growth and opportunities in Hartford.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in part: “Ann Uccello made history as the first woman to serve as mayor of a capitol city, shattering glass ceilings and commanding attention not just here, but across the globe.”

