Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello dies

Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello
Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello has died. She was 100.

Uccello was a pioneer. She was the first woman to be elected mayor of Hartford in 1967.

She was also the first woman to be elected mayor of a capitol city in the U.S.

Uccello worked in the administrations of Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter.

Several lawmakers reacted to the news of her passing.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in part: “Ann Uccello broke glass ceilings, but beyond that— she led Hartford through an enormously challenging & consequential time with courage, clarity, and compassion.”

Governor Ned Lamont stated: “Ann Uccello was a trailblazer who was born and raised in Hartford and dedicated her career in public service to the city she loved. She fought to expand housing, ensure that children have access to essential services, and encouraged job growth and opportunities in Hartford.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said in part: “Ann Uccello made history as the first woman to serve as mayor of a capitol city, shattering glass ceilings and commanding attention not just here, but across the globe.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer has a timeline for the rest of Winter Storm Brenda.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Maria E. Duenas and Joselyn Pittman are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of...
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
Waterford police said these suspects used 'sleight of hand' to steal more than $3,000 from a...
Thieves use ‘sleight of hand’ to steal $3,000 from CVS in Waterford
Winter Storm Brenda snowfall totals as of 9:30 a.m.
A look at snowfall totals from Winter Storm Brenda so far

Latest News

The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
The push for expanded maternal healthcare follows the release of a disturbing new report that...
Proposal seeks to allow free-standing birth centers as alternative to hospitals
Bill would cover tuition for paraprofessionals on their way to teaching
Push for maternal healthcare expansion bill
VIDEO: Push for maternal healthcare expansion bill