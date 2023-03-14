Gov. Lamont implements travel ban for empty tractor trailers on I-84

Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont implemented a travel ban on I-84 for empty tractor trailers and tandem tractor trailers due to Tuesday’s storm.

The ban will begin at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until it is cancelled.

Governor Lamont says he is implementing the ban due to the extreme nature of snow, rain and wind expected in Tuesday’s forecast.

Lamont travel ban (WFSB)

