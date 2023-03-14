Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Gov. Lamont implements travel ban for empty tractor trailers on I-84

Gov. Ned Lamont gave his "State of the State" address following an inauguration ceremony on...
Gov. Ned Lamont gave his "State of the State" address following an inauguration ceremony on Jan. 4.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont implemented a travel ban on I-84 for empty tractor trailers and tandem tractor trailers due to Tuesday’s storm.

The ban will begin at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until it is cancelled.

Governor Lamont says he is implementing the ban due to the extreme nature of snow, rain and wind expected in Tuesday’s forecast.

Lamont travel ban
Lamont travel ban(WFSB)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon has the timing and impacts of Winter Storm Brenda.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Meriden woman turning into driveway killed in crash
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon is set for March 11 starting at 5 a.m.
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon raises money for local charities

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon has the timing and impacts of Winter Storm Brenda.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
5 months since Bristol police officers killed
Questions remain five months after Bristol officers killed in ambush
Push to add Eid to the school calendar in Waterbury
Community leader pushing for Eid to become a school holiday in Waterbury
The push for expanded maternal healthcare follows the release of a disturbing new report that...
Proposal seeks to allow free-standing birth centers as alternative to hospitals