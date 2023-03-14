Contests
Judicial branch courthouses close due to Winter Storm Brenda

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All Judicial Branch courthouses in Connecticut closed on Tuesday because of Winter Storm Brenda.

Court officials posted the closures on Tuesday morning.

The announcement also applied to Judicial Branch administrative offices.

“All cases scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 (including those that would have been conducted via remote technology) will be rescheduled,” court officials told Channel 3. “The parties will receive notice of a new court date except for temporary restraining orders and civil protection orders, which will be heard on the next business day that court is open.”

