Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Lamont orders executive branch state office buildings closed to the public due to storm

Snowplow generic
Snowplow generic(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All executive branch state office buildings were closed to the public on Tuesday because of Winter Storm Brenda.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued the order early Tuesday morning. He said the storm was anticipated to impact certain areas of Connecticut throughout the day.

“This is shaping up to be a unique winter storm for our small state in that there will be big differences in snowfall amounts depending on where you are located,” Lamont said. “Some towns may receive a significant snowfall total, while others may receive a fraction of that amount or maybe even just rain. Out of an abundance of caution, especially looking at the current rate of school closures and considering that we have state offices located in every region of the state and state employees who live in every region of the state, we are directing all level 2 state employees to stay home on Tuesday, and those whose job duties allow them to work remotely should do so.”

For the duration of the storm-related closure, Lamont directed that:

  • All level 2 state employees whose job duties can be completed remotely should telework, or they may request use of accrued leave.
  • All level 2 state employees whose job duties cannot be completed remotely should not report to work in-person.
  • All level 1 state employees should report to work as scheduled or directed.

Level 2 state employees include all of those who were previously designated as “nonessential” based on their respective job duties. Level 1 state employees are those who were previously designated as “essential.” The terminology used for these classifications was modified through an executive order issued in 2018.

Lamont’s storm-related directive applies to executive branch state offices. Decisions regarding the operations of offices within the judicial and legislative branches are made by the leadership of those respective branches of government.

Read the full forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

Download the WFSB Weather and News apps here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

snow forecast remains the same - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Maria E. Duenas and Joselyn Pittman are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of...
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
Waterford police said these suspects used 'sleight of hand' to steal more than $3,000 from a...
Thieves use ‘sleight of hand’ to steal $3,000 from CVS in Waterford
Naugatuck police hoped the public could help identify a woman who smashed a windshield with a...
Police seek woman who smashed windshield with rock in Naugatuck

Latest News

snow in Hartford - WFSB
Tracking snowy conditions in Hartford County
snow forecast remains the same - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
The Nor’easter is causing issues not only on the roads, but on the airports as well.
Bradley Airport remains open, but some cancelations reported
tracking conditions in Milford - WFSB
VIDEO: Milford residents see heavy rain, wind from storm