A look at snowfall totals from Winter Storm Brenda so far

Meteorologist Melissa Cole had preliminary snowfall totals as of mid-morning on Tuesday.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The forecast map for Winter Storm Brenda remained unchanged in the midst of the storm.

Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted 8-16″ of snow for a swath of Litchfield County, 4-8 inches for Windham and Tolland counties, 2-4 inches for most of Hartford County and the northern portions of the state’s southern counties, and 1-2″ for the immediate shoreline.

On Tuesday morning, they unveiled a list preliminary snowfall totals.

  • Norfolk 12″
  • Granby 11.3″
  • Simsbury 10″
  • Colebrook 9.5″
  • Canaan 7.0″
  • Winsted 6.0″
  • Windsor Locks 4.4″
  • Warren 4.0″
  • Staffordville 2.8″
  • New Milford 1.0″

Read the full forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

