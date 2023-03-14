A look at snowfall totals from Winter Storm Brenda so far

(WFSB) - The forecast map for Winter Storm Brenda remained unchanged in the midst of the storm.

Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted 8-16″ of snow for a swath of Litchfield County, 4-8 inches for Windham and Tolland counties, 2-4 inches for most of Hartford County and the northern portions of the state’s southern counties, and 1-2″ for the immediate shoreline.

On Tuesday morning, they unveiled a list preliminary snowfall totals.

Norfolk 12″

Granby 11.3″

Simsbury 10″

Colebrook 9.5″

Canaan 7.0″

Winsted 6.0″

Windsor Locks 4.4″

Warren 4.0″

Staffordville 2.8″

New Milford 1.0″

