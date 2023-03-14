A look at snowfall totals from Winter Storm Brenda so far
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WFSB) - The forecast map for Winter Storm Brenda remained unchanged in the midst of the storm.
Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted 8-16″ of snow for a swath of Litchfield County, 4-8 inches for Windham and Tolland counties, 2-4 inches for most of Hartford County and the northern portions of the state’s southern counties, and 1-2″ for the immediate shoreline.
On Tuesday morning, they unveiled a list preliminary snowfall totals.
- Norfolk 12″
- Granby 11.3″
- Simsbury 10″
- Colebrook 9.5″
- Canaan 7.0″
- Winsted 6.0″
- Windsor Locks 4.4″
- Warren 4.0″
- Staffordville 2.8″
- New Milford 1.0″
Read the full forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.
Download the WFSB Weather and News apps here.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.