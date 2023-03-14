Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man wins big lottery prize … for the 4th time

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.
Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.(Maryland Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (CNN) – A man in Maryland had a bit of déjà vu as he pulled off his fourth lottery win.

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket. It’s his fourth win of $50,000 or more, and he’s also won a $100,000 prize in the past as well.

Weinberg is semi-retired and works as an advocate for a counseling group. He said he buys scratch-off tickets almost every day.

This time, he plans to use his winnings to pay for some remodeling projects at home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Brenda snow 5 p.m. Tuesday
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Maria E. Duenas and Joselyn Pittman are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of...
Women snatch hundreds of dollars worth of items from South Windsor Target
Waterford police said these suspects used 'sleight of hand' to steal more than $3,000 from a...
Thieves use ‘sleight of hand’ to steal $3,000 from CVS in Waterford
Naugatuck police hoped the public could help identify a woman who smashed a windshield with a...
Police seek woman who smashed windshield with rock in Naugatuck

Latest News

Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
The unidentified woman’s remains are believed to be more than 1,000 years old.
1,000-year-old remains, jewelry found in rare coffin in hidden cemetery
The Nor’easter is causing issues not only on the roads, but on the airports as well.
Bradley Airport remains open, but some cancelations reported
FILE - A man walks near high rise buildings in the Fillmore district in San Francisco on Oct....
San Francisco to air Black reparations recommendations, including $5 million per person
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water