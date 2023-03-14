Meet K9 Tazz with Connecticut State Police

(WFSB) - Meet some friends from Troop F of the Connecticut State Police, Trooper Matt Weber and K9 Tazz!

Tazz is going to be 10 this year.

Weber has had Tazz since 2014, so he’s one of the most senior dogs in the program.

Tazz was trained in a bunch of things, he is patrol and narcotics cross trained.

“We’ll do tracking for missing children, wanted criminals, also certified in evidence recovery, building searches, criminal apprehension, cross trained in narcotics as well,” Weber said.

Tazz is a part of the community as well.

“That’s part of the most rewarding parts of the job is having the K9 unit get out to the community, we do a lot of things with schools, girl scouts, boy scouts, children reading to him, and we’re able to connect with the community on a deeper level with the dog. Brings people together,” Weber said.

