Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Meet K9 Tazz with Connecticut State Police

Meet K9 Tazz with Connecticut State Police
Meet K9 Tazz with Connecticut State Police
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Meet some friends from Troop F of the Connecticut State Police, Trooper Matt Weber and K9 Tazz!

Tazz is going to be 10 this year.

Weber has had Tazz since 2014, so he’s one of the most senior dogs in the program.

Tazz was trained in a bunch of things, he is patrol and narcotics cross trained.

“We’ll do tracking for missing children, wanted criminals, also certified in evidence recovery, building searches, criminal apprehension, cross trained in narcotics as well,” Weber said.

Tazz is a part of the community as well.

“That’s part of the most rewarding parts of the job is having the K9 unit get out to the community, we do a lot of things with schools, girl scouts, boy scouts, children reading to him, and we’re able to connect with the community on a deeper level with the dog. Brings people together,” Weber said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon has the timing and impacts of Winter Storm Brenda.
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for Winter Storm Brenda’s heavy snow & wind!
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Meriden woman turning into driveway killed in crash
The Denise D'Ascenzo Foundation Telethon is set for March 11 starting at 5 a.m.
2nd Annual Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation Telethon raises money for local charities

Latest News

Meet K9 Tazz with Connecticut State Police
VIDEO: Meet K9 Tazz with Connecticut State Police
Meet New Canaan K9 Officer Apollo
Amazing K9 Duos: New Canaan Police Officer Obando and his K9 partner Apollo
Meet New Canaan K9 Officer Apollo
VIDEO: Meet New Canaan K9 Officer Apollo
Meet K9 Penny with the Berlin Police Department
Amazing K9 Duos: Meet K9 Penny of the Berlin Police Department