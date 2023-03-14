Contests
New Britain schools dismiss early because of Winter Storm Brenda

Students across the state are excited to wake up to news of a snow day
By Ayah Galal and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Schools in New Britain were among several districts in the state to dismiss early because of Winter Storm Brenda.

The Consolidated School District of New Britain decided to dismiss students early on Tuesday instead of close.

One of the schools was Lincoln Elementary School.

Students at the elementary and middle school planned to dismiss a little after noon.

The school district said it has just under 10,000 students and 19 schools.

It said district officials are usually up around 3 a.m. to decide whether to close or dismiss students early. The superintendent then gets in touch with the Department of Public Works, the fire department, police department, and internal maintenance and custodial teams to make a decision.

School officials said a lot of students in the district are walkers, so they need to make sure sidewalks throughout the city are in good shape and students can safely make it to school and back home.

As of noon on Tuesday, New Britain saw rain.

Channel 3′s meteorologists said Hartford County could see 2-4″ of snow before the storm wraps up.

Read Channel 3′s complete forecast in its technical discussion here.

