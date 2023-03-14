Shovels out, how to remove snow safely

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After a mild winter, it’s time to break out the shovels to remove heaps of snow piling up during Winter Storm Brenda.

Below are some tips from Hartford Healthcare to clear the snow as safe as possible.

Shoveling: Listen to your body

Warm up for 10 minutes with light exercise and stretches.

Don’t overdo it. Shoveling snow can be intense exercise that may your heart rate and blood pressure higher, dramatically.

Drink plenty of water and make sure to take breaks to not overwork your body.

Use a shovel suitable for your height and strength. If using a large shovel, fill it no more than halfway.

Don’t lift the snow. Push it. If lifting, bend your knees and use your legs, don’t bend at the waist to reduce strain on your back.

Avoid hurting your back. Do not use a twisting motion to throw snow either to the side of over your shoulder.

Do not shovel while smoking or after eating.

Health Cautions

If you have a history of heart trouble, do not shovel snow without your doctor’s approval.

Don’t knock yourself out. If you run out of breath, pause.

If you feel chest pain, stop immediately and call 9-1-1.

Using A Snow blower

Never stick your hands in the snow blower. A University of Arkansas researcher who studied more than 30,000 snow blower injuries found a common theme - many people were injured even with the machine powered down.

They put a hand in a clogged chute, with some assurance because the snow blower wasn’t running, but when they removed some snow the rotational force of the suddenly freed blades injured the hand. So:

If snow jams the snow blower, stop the engine, and use a solid object to clear the chute.

Never leave a running snow blower unattended Never add fuel in an enclosed space.

Don’t wear a scarf or other loose clothing that might get caught in the snow blower’s moving parts.

Use an electronic ignition when possible. Pulling a stuck pull-cord can injure your upper body or back.

Don’t run the machine in an enclosed area such as a garage or shed. (Gasoline engines release carbon monoxide.)

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas produced by winter household staples like portable generators, snow blowers and the fireplace, whether fueled by oil, natural gas or wood. Some basics:

Make sure the damper is open, ensuring proper ventilation, before using a fireplace.

Never use a generator in the garage and especially in the home.

Keep generators at least 20 feet from your home, doors and windows.

Never heat your home with your oven or stovetop.

Never use a barbecue grill in the garage.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.