Tracking snowy conditions in Hartford County

By Olivia Schueller and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Brenda brought rain and snow to Hartford County early Tuesday morning.

Channel 3′s crews reported a slushy mix of rain and snow in West Hartford around 5 a.m.

West Hartford Public Schools was among the districts in the county to close for the day. See the entire list here.

A parking ban for the town was also in place.

By the capitol in Hartford earlier in the morning, it was plain rain.

Later in the morning, both municipalities reported snow.

Read the full forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

