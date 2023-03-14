Tracking snowy conditions in Hartford County

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Winter Storm Brenda brought rain and snow to Hartford County early Tuesday morning.

Channel 3′s crews reported a slushy mix of rain and snow in West Hartford around 5 a.m.

West Hartford Public Schools was among the districts in the county to close for the day. See the entire list here.

A parking ban for the town was also in place.

By the capitol in Hartford earlier in the morning, it was plain rain.

Later in the morning, both municipalities reported snow.

Read the full forecast in Channel 3′s technical discussion here.

Download the WFSB Weather and News apps here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.